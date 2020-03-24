Editor, the Advocate:
Enough! And thanks to all who have had their lives interrupted by this COVID-19 pandemic. As time has passed and more information has become available, it has also become apparent that the citizens who stand to gain the most from the austere measures taken to slow the spread of this pandemic are those in my age group, the senior citizens over the age of 70. On a region by region, city by city, and state by state basis, it is time to consider if the sacrifice is worth the potential benefit to the persons in my age group versus the price society has to pay.
If we continue down this path, we will destroy the economy and all that has been built since the great depression, with grave consequences to all Americans, young and old. I have lived a full life, seen the beginning of the jet age, was thrilled to watch the U.S. land a man on the moon, and took part in stopping the senseless segregation of our society.
It is time to stop the complete halt of our economy, and let us take our chances. We could not have been more blessed than to have come of age in these times! Continue the social distancing, let us decide our own fates based on our decisions to quarantine ourselves or not.
We are thankful for this great experiment, and it did buy us time. All the current evidence is that there are several things emerging that can and will intercept this disease, starting with a cheap and simple administration of a cocktail of drugs, with Azithromycin, Zinc lozenges, and hydroxychloroquine at the forefront.
It’s time to get this economy back up and moving, and thanks again to everyone who has been harmed by this inconvenient hiatus. My heart goes out to you all. Let us take our chances. Every moment we delay means an exponential amount of added recovery time which will adversely affect current and future generations.
J Tim Rainey, D.D.S. (Senior), Refugio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.