Editor, the Advocate:
I am confused about Black Lives Matter wanting the removal of Confederate statues that represent our ancestors and a time in life in which the blacks of that time were freed. Why are they looking at it as being offensive? They should be just as proud of it as all of us are. It represents a time that all men fought and died for what they believed in just like they are doing now. That is what is so great about our country.
But it also represents a turn in their lives as well. They got their freedom. If that war would have never happened, they may not even have the rights they have today. Those statues represent our family members who have died and a time in history that people thought enough of them to fight. The reason we have Confederate statues in the South is because that is who represented us. We are not going to put Union statues on our soil no more than North would put Confederate statues in their front yards.
We all need to get over this. Everything can be turned into something negative and offensive if we want. But we need to look at the positive ideals that these symbols represent ... freedom for us all!
Shirley Johnson, Victoria
