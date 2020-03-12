Editor, the Advocate:
We as a nation expect of our government to protect us from foreign and domestic harm. We must reciprocate and respect it in return, working in tandem to achieve our goals.
However, tension and hostility are escalating so some blame the current administration and its followers for the woes in America. This faction of folks has taken a stance against God’s law about abortion and Federal mandated laws concerning illegals and sanctuary cities. Not only defying federal and biblical law but to hinder enforcement and to demonize those supporting pro-life. This organization’s deep entrenchment in government allows denial of established law and order. Discrediting law and its enforcement are early signs of revolution and conspiring against establishment taking backward steps of an orderly crafted civilization. It is normal to expect change and improvement. Our Constitution lays out the blueprints to achieve this.
An intolerant group is bent on pain to those that think differently being more conservative. Therefore, guilt and shame are levied against all that disagree and do not adhere to their agenda.
Dear God, many are seeking a different soul for America. Please do not abandon us. Forgive me Lord for allowing this civil war to happen to America. I do have the courage to fight back with your blessing and support.
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
