Editor, the Advocate:
There are a lot of things going on our country today. Some good, but a lot them are not very good.
Let’s talk a little about the demonstrations from coast to coast. First of all, they are helping to bring about a second wave of COVID-19 infections. This is happening because they are not following the advice of our health officials. They are endangering everyone else who are trying to do what is right. This will mean shutting down our economy once again and they’ll be the first to complain.
Memorial Day was another reason for more infections because, again, people would not follow protocol.
Now, why all the demonstrations? They want to do away with our police protection. Isn’t it odd that a small group of people all over America have problems and run-ins with police while the rest of us do not? Is it because they can’t keep their mouth shut and only answer what they are asked? Don’t keep their hands in plain sight or act suspicious? Resist arrest, if that becomes necessary, curse and spout foul language?
Sure, there a few bad police but mostly it’s the citizen’s fault.
Folks, you’re going to wish you have the police if the Democrats win and take charge because they are going to take away your guns and criminals will have a field day.
Yes, and since when has it become lawful to loot, burn and destroy public and private property? And this includes our statues and other historical things. These were paid for by individuals, historical groups, and taxpayer money. What a disgrace for our country.
And, by the way, who is funding all these demonstrations? Could it be two multi-billionaires who hate America and will do anything to bring it down?
Folks, if you don’t like America, our constitution and our police, I have a suggestion. Leave and go to another country and leave us be. Here is a list of possible places: Russia, China, Hong Kong, North Korea, Cuba, Argentina and one a little closer, Mexico. Love America or leave it.
Garland Kolle, Victoria
