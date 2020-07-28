Editor, the Advocate:
Some Americans believe the government allowed for re-opening of the economy prematurely because new virus cases have resumed their upward trend. I agree with those Americans who believe re-opening the economy was critical to avoid our nation collapsing into a serious depression with disastrous results for years into the future.
It is my opinion that re-opening the economy is not the main reason of the upsurge in virus cases. For example, during the quarantine period most Americans shopped at grocery stores without causing any known upsurge in virus cases. The main reason grocery store shopping didn’t spike virus was because store personnel wore masks along with most shoppers and in addition, shopping carts were sanitized including other health procedures. This could indicate that if other businesses followed proper health procedures and shoppers do likewise, re-opening the economy would not be a major factor involving new virus cases.
There appears to be two main reasons for the recent upsurge trend in virus cases.
First, increased virus testing has revealed that more Americans already had the virus than was previously known. Re-opening the economy, however, is not believed to be the problem but it is the Americans who refuse to take the virus issue seriously and do not follow health safety guidelines in protecting themselves or others.
The second reason for the rise in new virus cases is the failure of government to make wearing of masks and following health procedures in public places mandatory and subject to a fine for violation of same. Some Americans claim such action would be unconstitutional. However, Congress could pass legislature to avoid this issue.
Personally, I don’t believe it’s too much to expect all Americans to adhere to health safety procedures, at least until new drugs and/or vaccines become available. To do otherwise may cause one to become infected with the virus and possibly pass it on to their family and some could possibly die. I wouldn’t want that on my conscience.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
