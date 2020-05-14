Editor, the Advocate:
“Dr. Fauci Patiently Shuts Down Rand Paul for Minimizing Virus Fears,” says Daily Beast headline May 12. Daily Beast leans left politically, any arguments there? Rand Paul is an elected U.S. republican senator. My concern is not their exchange at this hearing, you can read some of that give and take on the Daily Beast.
In fact, I firmly believe Fauci is a stand-up guy and does not see himself as the ‘end all’ in determining our country’s path forward with this coronavirus. My concern is those people who do see him as the ‘end all.’ Especially concerning is the Democrats’ party leader Joe Biden, when asked if he were president right now, what would he be telling governors to do? Biden said this same day, “I would be telling governors to listen to Dr. Fauci. Listen to the scientists.”
And this very Daily Beast headline most certainly portrays Fauci the superior of Paul and whose advice must not be questioned. Clearly the appointed advisory doctor is applauded for shutting down the elected, but conservative, senator. Like Rand Paul or not, like his voters or not, like his party affiliation or not, like his thoughts on reopening the economy or not, he has been elected by at least some of the citizens of Kentucky to represent them.
Fauci is an invited adviser, nothing more, represents no constituency, and his advice should not be taken as policy directive. His opinion is only one of many in the process of planning our future.
I also do not believe Fauci’s intent was to “shut down” Paul but the Beast panders to the left’s agenda and celebrates Fauci the scientist slaying Paul the conservative dragon.
Steve Fiedler, Victoria
