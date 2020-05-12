Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

As a historian, I’m sure Mr. Smith (Letter to the Editor on May 8) looked to the writings of the founding fathers to better determine their actual intent with respect to the Second Amendment. Here are a few I’ve found (there are more, but they become repetitive):

“No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms,” Thomas Jefferson, Virginia Constitution, Draft 1, 1776.

“The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.” Samuel Adams, Massachusetts Ratifying Convention, 1788.

“I ask who are the militia? They consist now of the whole people, except a few public officers,” George Mason, Address to the Virginia Ratifying Convention, June 4, 1788.

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. A well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the best and most natural defense of a free country,” James Madison, Annals of Congress 434, June 8, 1789.

“A militia when properly formed are in fact the people themselves… To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms ...,” Richard Henry Lee, Federal Framer No. 18, January 25, 1788.

In summary, according to the founders, the “militia” is the entire body of citizens, and is separate from the standing army (authorized elsewhere in the Constitution). The role of the militia is “the defense of a free country.” In the 1700s each militiaman brought his own rifle, to defend against the top military rifles then in use by potential invading powers. The same standard would be applied today.

We cannot legislate away the destructive power of firearms, nor can we trust any law to prevent someone bent on evil from killing. Voluntary buybacks are fine, but are not a solution, and no law will get guns “off the street” any more than prohibition got rid of alcohol, or the “war on drugs” gets us a drug-free America. Many of the mass shootings have occurred in “Gun Free Zones.”

There is no “gun show loophole.” All sales at gun shows must follow federal law including the NICS background check, and be completed by a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL). Attend a gun show soon and attempt to buy a gun; that will be your proof.

John Earle, Victoria

