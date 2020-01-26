Editor, the Advocate:
During my life, I have witnessed the extinction of two mammalian species: Liberal Republicans and Conservative Democrats. These formally coexisted and did their legislative jobs. No mas.
There is a sign over the entrance to the general store in Study Butte that says: This is the place where brilliant minds assemble to willfully pool ignorance with questionable logic in order to reach absurd conclusions. Every entrance to the U.S. Capitol needs one of these.
Let’s look at the Democrat candidates for Nov. 20. Bernie is a communist and wants to rid the world of American imperialism. Warren is running out of groups she can pander to and would bankrupt us if elected. Buttigieg’s qualifications are only that he is bright and gay and has no experience. Biden is not a bad guy but has been dragged so far left that he couldn’t find the political center with a GPS. He is also one TIA(transient ischemic attack) away from lala land. The Episcopal Book of Common Prayer has a Litany section where the congregation response to questions is “Good Lord deliver us.” Americans should learn this response for use this fall.
Carleton Thompson, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.