Editor, the Advocate:
Thumbs up to Commissioner Gary Burns for holding firm on the need for a forensic audit on the millions of taxpayer dollars spent after Hurricane Harvey. Denial of a final payment of 300 thousand plus dollars does not equal transparent government. Taxpayers deserve a full disclosure of how funds were spent or misspent and steps to be taken to avoid issues like this in the future.
Thumbs down to Judge Zeller and cronies for once again dodging accountability. We won't forget when election time comes for county judge again.
Julie McElhaney, Victoria
