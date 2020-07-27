Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing in response to the recent actions taken by the leaders of this city to force healthy individuals to wear medical masks. Never in the history of the entire world has such an idiotic decision been made concerning anyone’s health. Quarantines have been enforced on infirm persons with contagious diseases to curtail spread, but as we all know, uninfected people cannot spread disease.
The most egregious aspect of these tyrannical edicts is the forced solitary confinement of older citizenry in hospital rooms without any allowed support from family and friends when in their most vulnerable and needed moments. They are being incarcerated in their weakest state simply for being in adverse health conditions.
Joseph Mengele and Joseph Stalin would have been proud of such tactics. We shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ and give an account for these things.
Richard L. Bailey, Victoria
