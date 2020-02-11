Editor, the Advocate:
A number of letters here recently have disparaged the Victoria County authorities’ decision to declare the area a “sanctuary” for the Second Amendment. The critics have made three distinct comments. The first is that the action is not required since the Constitution already guarantees our right to bear arms and no one is threatening that right. The latter simply isn’t true. Governor Northam of Virginia has announced his plan to ban or confiscate most guns in the state. The legal battle rages. States across the nation are insidiously constricting gun rights with such things as new registration requirements, limits on magazine capacity, and “red flag screening” which allows hostile ex-spouses, angry friends, or just about anyone with a personal gripe to claim the owner is dangerous and have his/her guns confiscated. The ability to transport guns outside your home is now severely restricted in New York. California requires background checks and limits amounts of ammunition that can be bought. It should be noted that when Democrats secured control of the state legislature of Virginia and enabled the Governor to plan for gun confiscation, it was largely through the efforts of the Michael Bloomberg-funded anti-gun lobbying group “Everytown for Gun Safety” and its subsidiary “Moms Demand Action”. This is the same Michael Bloomberg who is now running for the Presidency. No one is coming for our guns? If you believe that, let me know. I have a great bridge for you in Brooklyn you might like. Cash only.
The second criticism is that declaring the county a sanctuary in this way makes us all look like gun hugging rednecks. I would suggest that this is as absurd as calling any folks who plan for the defense of freedom in light of possible government overreach as paranoid buffoons. You know, people like Paul Revere or George Washington.
The third criticism is that making such local laws invites federal gun law enforcement by federal officers. States which have declared themselves to be “sanctuaries” for illegal aliens have, after all, experienced an influx of federal officers to enforce federal immigration laws. I would suggest that this analogy is absurd. Victoria isn’t fighting federal laws like immigration sanctuaries are, it is fortifying federal law (the Constitution) against any future political blustery weather.
I am proud that Victoria is letting the “woke” left know that we are already vigilant and “awake.”
Bob Coleman, Victoria
