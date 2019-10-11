Editor, the Advocate:
Several days ago, I received a letter from the state that stated that in order for me to “vote” in future elections I would have to have a valid picture ID, e.g., driver’s license with a “gold star” in the upper right hand corner.
My immediate reaction to this letter was get my birth certificate, Social Security card and current drivers license and head, with all deliberate speed, to the driver’s license office to get an updated driver’s license with a “gold star” in the upper right hand corner.
Why? Because I want to make things “better” with a legitimate vote!
Rufus C. Diggs, Victoria
