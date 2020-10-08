Editor, the Advocate:
Fall
Fall is a beautiful time of year,
Just means the holidays are almost here.
The hay and cotton are cut and in the field,
The farmers had a wonderful yield.
The leaves are turning on the trees,
There is a little bite in the breeze.
For all this beauty there is a reason,
To get us ready for the winter season.
LaVerne Black, Victoria
