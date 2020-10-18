Editor, the Advocate:
The water glistens as the fish listen
The line in sight is the man’s plight
Will the bite be tonight?
Will the fish be kind, and pull the line?
The turtle looks up, to say good luck
The man stares, the moon’s amazing light
The fish set in, giving in
The man sets in, sight within
With fish in sight to the man’s delight
To catch is a thrill, but nothing but chill
The rod bends, the fish has given in
The thrill at last, the man is at rest
The look in the eye, nature is in might
A kiss on the side, the fish will survive
Content in the heart, the man departs
For tomorrow begins as this night will end
Kevin Alstrom, Victoria
