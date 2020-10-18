Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

The water glistens as the fish listen

The line in sight is the man’s plight

Will the bite be tonight?

Will the fish be kind, and pull the line?

The turtle looks up, to say good luck

The man stares, the moon’s amazing light

The fish set in, giving in

The man sets in, sight within

With fish in sight to the man’s delight

To catch is a thrill, but nothing but chill

The rod bends, the fish has given in

The thrill at last, the man is at rest

The look in the eye, nature is in might

A kiss on the side, the fish will survive

Content in the heart, the man departs

For tomorrow begins as this night will end

Kevin Alstrom, Victoria

