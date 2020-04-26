Letters to the editor

God has not forgotten his love

I love to see fresh washed clothes blowing on the line,

It takes me back to a much happier time.

Today, year 2020, COVID-19, a deadly virus,

Has people very scared,

Many people have lost their lives, it is very, very sad.

This disease is very bad!

Many churches here in Seadrift wanted to meet under the pavilion and pray,

On Bayfront on San Antonio Bay.

They could not get together,

Or a fine they would have to pay.

Never in history has this happened before that I know of.

Is God angry in his love for us?

We need to change our lives you see,

He has not forgotten his love for you and me.

As ever,

Dorothy Geraldine Wilson, Seadrift

