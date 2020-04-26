God has not forgotten his love
I love to see fresh washed clothes blowing on the line,
It takes me back to a much happier time.
Today, year 2020, COVID-19, a deadly virus,
Has people very scared,
Many people have lost their lives, it is very, very sad.
This disease is very bad!
Many churches here in Seadrift wanted to meet under the pavilion and pray,
On Bayfront on San Antonio Bay.
They could not get together,
Or a fine they would have to pay.
Never in history has this happened before that I know of.
Is God angry in his love for us?
We need to change our lives you see,
He has not forgotten his love for you and me.
As ever,
Dorothy Geraldine Wilson, Seadrift
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.