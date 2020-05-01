Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Masks and gloves are everywhere, I’m so glad to see.

That makes it safe for you and me.

The 6-foot distancing rule,

And the kids are out of school.

This too will pass and will be part of history, just like the flu.

But this time it involves me and you.

So wash your hands and say a prayer.

This COVID-19 will disappear.

LaVerne Black, Victoria

0
0
0
0
0

