Editor, the Advocate:
Our independence is great, but it has come at a great cost.
Many have given their lives and others were lost.
We call the latter MIA’s or POW’s and know not where they are;
But remembered by loved ones leaving hope’s door ajar.
So many have suffered to keep this land free.
It’s our duty to remember them, that’s all of us, including me.
So enjoy the holiday and have some great fun
But remember our freedom fighters and what they have done.
Don Cook, Port Lavaca
