Letters to the editor

Road to Nowhere

I started off on my vacation trip.

I noticed the streets were empty,

I could sense there was something in the air.

I’m on the road to Nowhere.

I get to where I planned to go,

And look for a motel.

I find one and go in to ask for a room,

And I get an empty stare.

I’m on the road to Nowhere.

I want something to eat,

So I look for a restaurant.

I drive around for a while and can’t find one open anywhere.

I’m on the road to Nowhere.

So if you hit the road for a little adventure,

You might want to call ahead.

Be sure you have time to spare,

You might find yourself

On the road to Nowhere.

Stephen Perez, Victoria

