Road to Nowhere
I started off on my vacation trip.
I noticed the streets were empty,
I could sense there was something in the air.
I’m on the road to Nowhere.
I get to where I planned to go,
And look for a motel.
I find one and go in to ask for a room,
And I get an empty stare.
I’m on the road to Nowhere.
I want something to eat,
So I look for a restaurant.
I drive around for a while and can’t find one open anywhere.
I’m on the road to Nowhere.
So if you hit the road for a little adventure,
You might want to call ahead.
Be sure you have time to spare,
You might find yourself
On the road to Nowhere.
Stephen Perez, Victoria
