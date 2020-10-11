Editor, the Advocate:
The game
The seats are empty, the stadiums are dark. It’s an eerie feeling this fall.
The players are ready, and the fans can hardly wait.
Rules are established, protocols have to be met,
Finally, the green light is given to open the gates.
The lights come on, the players are on the field,
And sill there is something missing, it’s not the same.
Only half of the fans, it doesn’t sound the same.
This is going to prove to be a different game.
Still the games are on, and the fans are happy.
They use technology to pick up the slack.
It doesn’t make a difference, no one cares,
All that really matters is that football is back.
Steven Perez, Victoria
