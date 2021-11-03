Editor, the Advocate:
The Sunflowers
My country loved to look at the beautiful sunflowers.
Their many petals.
Their bright colors.
It made the people happy to look at the sunflowers.
But I just had to part the stems and look behind the flowers.
What are you doing to that child?
That family?
That old person?
What is going on behind these flowers?
Shut those stems now.
Who told you you could look behind the flowers?
You are nobody.
You are not us.
So close the stems and look at the beautiful sunflowers.
Look at the flowers.
Look at the flowers.
Stacy Meza, Port Lavaca
