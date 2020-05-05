Editor, the Advocate:
Time for a Rona rhyme
Rona, Rona … are you still here?
The unwelcomed guest who stays all year!
How long will you seriously be around?
We’re all feeling a bit unwound.
It’s now respectful to not shake a hand,
It’s something that’s just so hard to understand.
Hugs are no longer a way to show love,
This craziness is nothing I’ve ever dreamed of.
We show family our love by staying away,
That’s difficult to grasp on any given day.
The refrigerator talks to us, “Girl, step back!”
“You cannot be hungry for another snack!”
Stretchy waistbands say, “Don’t worry. You’re fine!”
“You can start exercising after some wine!”
We’ve all become teachers…ready or not!
Even though math is a thing we forgot.
You made us lose track of weeks and days,
We just walk around in a Netflix haze.
We TikTok here and we TikTok there,
We barely wash or brush our hair.
Children are wearing the same clothes for Zoom,
We call it our homeschool uniform … Boom!
Now, we wear masks and live in alarm,
Before biting, mosquitoes sanitize my arm!
Rona, Corona, Covid-19,
Please, go away, you’re being too mean.
You made our world stand completely still,
And, truth be told…we’ve had our fill.
While you are here, you are teaching us though,
We need home, faith, and family more than we know.
We have time to feel grateful for people and things,
Building courage to handle whatever life brings.
We’re superheroes by just staying home,
Saving lives by choosing not to roam.
We’re learning what we’re capable of,
We’re especially learning new ways to love.
While we’re ready for you to go, Rona, please!
We’ll hold on to the memories; get down on our knees.
Lord, help us remember the lessons we’ve learned,
During Corona…when lives overturned.
Heather Spears Kallus, Inez
