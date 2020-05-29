Editor, the Advocate:
I just got through reading a book that my granddaughter got for me. “The United States of Trump, how the President really sees America,” written by Bill O’Reilly.
I do think if you are for, or even against, the President, it would be good to read. It really helps to understand the President and what has been going on, also what still needs to be done.
Evelyn Michalke, Edna
