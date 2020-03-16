Editor, the Advocate:
I’m writing with regard to Bret Baldwin, candidate for the VISD District 3 school board position in the May 2 election. I have known Bret for years. He has much to contribute to the community as a member of the school board. Mr. Baldwin is a man of integrity. He is honest and sincere in his dealings, desiring to find the most economical ways to do business; always striving to arrive at practical solutions for complex challenges.
I can certainly recommend Mr. Baldwin as a positive influence and hard worker on the school board. I have complete confidence in his willingness to serve honestly and faithfully for the interests of the local student body. Therefore, I highly recommend that you vote for Bret on May 2.
George W. DeVoucalla, Thomaston
