Editor, the Advocate:
I want to express my thoughts on the sheriff’s race in Victoria County. We need a sheriff who has experience in the field, as well as in business.
I have known Dale Fowler for over 25 years, meeting him when he was with CPL. He has always shown the utmost ability and character in everything he has set his mind to do, no matter the position. I always admired him for wanting to serve our community with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, as a reserve deputy, and later going on to serve on the S.W.A.T team.
With Dale’s expertise and professionalism that comes into play at the Victoria Economic Development Corp., negotiating with companies and convincing them to move to Victoria, he is more than equipped to work with state and federal agencies and private businesses for grants to help continue the fight against drug and human trafficking, local crime, and the jail challenges that will arise.
With the limited budget that the VCSO is allotted, they cannot combat these sophisticated criminals of today alone. We must elect a Sheriff who has the skillset, polish, connections, and wherewithal to work with state and federal governments as well as other agencies in our region to continue bringing more grant funding to Victoria County.
Dale Fowler has the proven leadership ability and skill to keep Victoria County Sheriff’s Office progressing in the right direction, helping to keep us all safe and secure.
Bruce Hill, Victoria
