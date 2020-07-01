Editor, the Advocate:
Dale Fowler is the right combination of lawman and businessman to run our ever-growing sheriff’s office. He has excelled as the leader of our economic development office bringing hundreds of high paying jobs to Victoria. He has also served for over 30 years as a reserve deputy sheriff.
Dale has a college degree as well as a masters certificate in law enforcement. He serves on the sheriff’s SWAT team and was a special assistant to Sheriff T. Michael O'Connor. He was a member of Sheriff O'Connor’s Advisory Board. Dale helped Sheriff O'Connor build relationships with the state legislature, with federal authorities and other law enforcement agencies.
Our sheriff’s office has a budget of over $16 million. Dale Fowler comes with the training to manage this budget.
I retired as a state liquor agent in 2002, being in law enforcement 40 years. Sheriff Marshall was sheriff of a small department when I came here in 1968. I have watched the sheriff’s office grow under four sheriffs since then. Under Sheriff O'Connor, with Dale Fowler's help, our sheriff's office is now looked upon as the top sheriff’s office in South Texas.
Dale Fowler has proven his worth to Victoria time and time again over the years. Join with me in electing Dale Fowler, sheriff of Victoria County. It is so important that we choose the right man for the job.
Mannon Mints, Victoria
