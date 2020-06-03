Editor, the Advocate:
In 2000 the Victoria Economic Development Corporation was looking for a new leader. I was the chairman of the VEDC board of directors at the time and working with David Engel Sr.. We were able to persuade Dale Fowler to leave his 17-year career with AEP to come to work as the new president of VEDC and to help implement our new economic development strategic plan.
We knew then that Dale had a passion for law enforcement as a deputy with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a deep desire to help the Victoria community through creating jobs and bringing new tax base.
Through Dale’s leadership, the VEDC has helped to create thousands of jobs in the Victoria region and brought hundreds of millions of dollars of new tax base to our county. When Dale announced that he would be running for the office of sheriff I knew Victoria County was going to be OK.
Dale has proven himself throughout the state as a leader, a mentor, a respected professional in his field and he will bring that same level of professionalism and integrity to the office of Sheriff. Dale’s 33-year association with law enforcement, being a Master Peace Officer and Master SWAT Operator have prepared him to lead as our sheriff. However, his business acumen, cool-headed demeanor and ability to build relationships at all levels is what will bring the most value to the taxpayer.
I am voting Dale Fowler for sheriff.
Bobby Jacob, Victoria
