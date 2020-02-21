Editor, the Advocate:
Dale Fowler has been a citizen activist his entire adult life. He has worked tirelessly for the betterment of his community through his service to the Victoria Economic Development Corporation. Expanding opportunity for the residents of Victoria County has been his job, and the protection of his fellow citizens has been his passion, through his work with the sheriff’s office.
My personal relationship with Dale spans decades. From the fields and factories of Victoria County to the halls of our state capitol in Austin, Dale has demonstrated his unique ability to set ambitious goals and implement successful strategies to achieve those goals. Funding from the state and federal government helps reduce the burden on local taxpayers, and Dale has an impressive track record securing those funds.
Dale’s previous experience and collaboration in business, in law enforcement and with the legislature gives him the experience to keep criminals off the streets.
He has been dedicated to law enforcement and recognizes the pivotal role they play in our community.
Dale understands the importance of coordinating resources. He is judicious in his application of the law and will be conservative with our tax dollars that fund the sheriff’s office. Dale is exactly the type of person we need as Victoria County’s next sheriff. Please join me in supporting Dale Fowler for sheriff of Victoria County.
Steve Holzheauser, Inez
