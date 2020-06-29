Editor, the Advocate:
I will be voting for Dale Fowler for sheriff of Victoria County in the upcoming Republican Primary runoff election.
I have known Dale Fowler for over 45 years. As a youth, he had an excellent character. He strove to do his best in any task he undertook. He showed a strong desire to learn as much as he could on a variety of subjects. He also was not timid about voicing his thoughts on matters that he believed he needed to give input on. I have seen during his excellent professional career here in Victoria that he has continued to maintain these characteristics and has done great things for our community.
I sincerely believe if Victoria elects Dale in November as our sheriff, he will continually improve Victoria County’s Sheriff Office in a well-planned and in a cost- effective way that will further enhance our safety and well-being in our great city and county.
Gary Marshall, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.