Editor, the Advocate:
I first met Dale Fowler when he was about 10 years young. He was steady in attendance at worship and became a runner on our bus crews, a dependable and diligent young servant.
After high school, Dale went to work for Union Carbide and through their co-op program, began instrumentation classes at TSTI. He returned to Victoria and went to work in marketing for CPL. He continued his education at Victoria College and then UHV graduating in 2000 with his bachelor’s in management.
In 2001 Dale began his career with Victoria Economic Development Corp., where he is tasked with bringing industry and economic growth to the Victoria area. This requires budgetary experience, responsible expense control and a deep knowledge of our community, from local government and taxing authorities to schools, hospitals and transportation issues. He has traveled extensively, meeting with foreign dignitaries and national/state legislators, all while promoting the community he has served over the years.
Dale has a servant’s heart and mind, which is a vital trait for the sheriff of Victoria County. He also has experience as a law enforcement officer having become a sheriff’s reserve deputy under Sheriff Dutch Meyer in 1986. He has graduated from the Victoria Police Academy and received certification as a Master Peace Officer and Master SWAT Operator. He is currently an active member of the SWAT team, having served in that capacity for more than 12 years. For all these reasons and more, I plan to vote for Dale Fowler for Sheriff of Victoria County.
William E. (Bootie) Pearson, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.