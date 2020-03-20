Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing concerning the upcoming runoff election of sheriff for Victoria County.
We have two good folks running for this office. One, a professional lawman with “boots on the ground” experience. Another with also a large amount of lawman experience under our previous Sheriff O’Connor.
However, the second person, Mr. Fowler, has also a vast experience in business management. He has proven his knowledge in this field. He knows how to work and relate to those working for him. He knows many people, both local and statewide, as Mr. O’Connor did, that can be of help in his position as sheriff. The job of sheriff is more than being a lawman only. He has a business to run – a large business, and Dale Fowler is better qualified to run this business of being sheriff.
I hope you join me in voting in the runoff election, and I hope you vote to make Mr. Fowler our next sheriff of Victoria County.
Larry Bruchmiller, Victoria
