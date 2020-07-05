Editor, the Advocate:
David Hagan is the best candidate for tax collector. He is a Christian, true conservative Republican, college graduate, home owner/taxpayer, married 28 years to wife Lisa, a graduate of TCU and a DeTar Hospital dietitian, raising two children that attend Texas A&M and University of North Texas.
He served on the City Council for nine years, defending taxpayers, voting against wasteful spending and was the only candidate who could explain the “effective tax rate” at a forum.
David was a county representative for Congressman Michael Cloud’s campaign and is not a newcomer to the Republican Party. He has served on many party committees and is a lifelong Republican.
He helped develop Hospice services in the area and as councilman, sponsored and supported funding for Warrior’s Weekend. He served on the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission Board that funds public projects.
David’s experience working with the City and County ensures transparency and trust. He will not cater to specific industries or special interest groups. He believes taxpayers should get answers about wrongful or unaccounted spending.
He will work to reduce taxes and property values, while streamlining the tax office to become user-friendly, effective, and efficient. His new and fresh ideas and plans for the office will make a customer’s experience pleasant, convenient, and hassle-free.
David Hagan’s education, public service experience, personal background, Republican Party affiliation standing, vision and platform will assure all taxpayers that a truly qualified leader is running the Victoria County Tax Office. Please vote for David Hagan.
Bobby Harraid, Victoria
