Editor, the Advocate:
Exciting time ahead as we are able to exercise our responsibility to not only become informed of candidates, but also vote for who will serve our county according to its founding principles.
I have found numerous reasons to vote for David Hagan, a life-long conservative, to be our next tax assessor-collector. History demonstrates his desire to serve his community, be it as a board member on the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, the Victoria Development Commission, mayor pro-tem, city council or further developing hospice services to meet area needs. His degree in public administration, along with a master’s degree and continuing education courses, further demonstrates his willingness and determination to be his best, in order to do what is best for the good of county residents.
Please join me in casting your vote for David Hagan as our next tax assessor-collector.
Molly Mikulec, Inez
