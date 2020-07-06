Editor, the Advocate:
I was disappointed that Sheriff candidate Justin Marr refused an invitation to debate his opponent Dale Fowler in a Victoria Advocate sponsored debate on June 15. The Advocate gave him his choice of any other date in June to have the debate.
He declined the offer. His lack of effort to explain his qualification for the position in my opinion should cause voters to wonder why he won’t debate Fowler and why should they vote for him.
As for Fowler, he was very poised and knowledgeable about what we need in a sheriff and he possesses all the things that will make a good sheriff.
Dale Fowler is a college graduate. He holds a master’s certificate in law enforcement. He has been associated with the sheriff’s office for 20 years. He was a special assistant to Sheriff O’Connor. Dale Fowler is well acquainted with our state legislature and its workings. He is able to connect with Austin and Washington concerning legislation and grants they will benefit Victoria County law enforcement.
As sheriff, Dale Fowler will have an open door to all citizens of the county. Please do the right thing for the safety of all citizens of our county. Get out and vote and make that vote count for Dale Fowler.
John Carpenter, Victoria
