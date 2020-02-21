Editor, the Advocate:
My vote for Victoria County commissioner, Precinct 3 will go to Commissioner Gary Burns. He has saved the county many thousands of dollars while serving as commissioner. He has had to fight the courthouse establishment for every cent he has saved. Gary has a business degree and has owned several successful businesses. He is a very conservative spender and uses his business background to guide him in the county’s business.
Gary has fought a good fight for open government. He is very open and wants the voters to be aware of everything the county government is doing. Gary has done so much for our Veterans. He got the Veterans Assistance office up and running to save our veterans from having to make trips out of town for assistance. He has created Veterans Park where the old Saxet Lake was. There is a memorial to our Veterans and first responders at the park along with fishing and a picnic area.
I have known Gary Burns for most of my life and know him to be an honorable Christian man. I would ask the voters of Precinct 3 to join me and my family and reelect Gary Burns County Commissioner.
Gary has done more for this county than any commissioner in recent memory. When he was first elected, he made promises and he has kept those promises. He is a man of his word.
Brittney Zimmer, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.