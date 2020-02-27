Editor, the Advocate:
As being handicapped and a Vietnam Veteran, I was visited at my home several days ago by Commissioner Gary Burns, not only as a campaigner, but also as a longtime friend. He spent a good 20 minutes talking and listening to some issues I had recently with some county individuals. He clearly listened to me and agreed with me on everything I told him.
He said he would do everything in his behalf to help me with these issues. And I have faith he will help me.
I urge everyone in Precinct 3 to vote for Gary Burns.
Larry Martin, Victoria
