Editor, the Advocate:
It was 23 years ago that James Calaway ran for Constable of Precinct 2 in Victoria County. His campaign promise was to be visible, available, accessible, reasonable, fair and honest. And for 23 years, he has lived up to that promise.
First and foremost, the duties of any constable are to baliff the JP court and to serve civil process in a timely and professional manner. James Calaway does that and more. Even after all these years, he’s still attending continuous education to stay on top of his required duties.
He earned his Master Peace Officer’s Certification years ago; no candidate has more experience.
Available 24/7, he’s always on the move, somewhere in Precinct 2. Speeding in school zones? Better slow down because Constable Calaway does not like that! Dumping garbage in his precinct? Not a good idea. He’ll find you, and you’ll be out there cleaning it up! When the Sheriff’s office needs backup, he’s there, always.
When other precincts need help, he volunteers to do what needs to be done. While law enforcement often has him dealing with the unpleasant side of life, those that interact with him will tell you he is reasonable, fair and honest. Trusted and respected – even by those who may be on the wrong side of the law.
What he brings to the table is 40 years of self-employment and 23 years of continuous service to Precinct 2.
I’ve known him for over 35 years, and there’s no one I trust more for this job.
Randy Smith, Victoria
