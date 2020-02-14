Editor, the Advocate:
I congratulate James Kurth for leading an outstanding opening ceremony at Patriot Park for the Trinity Episcopal School 5K last weekend. I ran a good time and got a medal.
I have known James for several years. As an owner of a small business in Victoria, the American Karate Institute, it is important to me that we have local leaders that are qualified for the positions they hold. It is apparent, in the Commissioner Precinct 3 position, performance during the aftermath of the latest hurricane was at least questionable, as there seems to be a forensic audit in the works for the airport repairs which could lead to criminal charges.
If Kurth were in charge, the work would have been done according to standards and methods he utilized in the military while leading combat projects and thereby easily determining where all that money went, no expensive forensic audit becoming necessary.
He served as the leading Petty Officer in his division with 47 sailors under his command on the USS Enterprise, our nation’s flagship, while in the U.S. Navy, and was in the Third Battalion, First Cavalry, as the Brigade Air Defense Officer and Assistant Brigade Aviation Tactical Operations Officer while in the U.S. Army.
James Kurth is known to me as a man of his word, of highest character, and great experience, which is what I want for us in Victoria County.
John Evans, Hallettsville
