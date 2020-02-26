Editor, the Advocate:
I wanted to share a little about my friend, James Kurth, who is running for county commissioner in Precinct 3. I’ve known James for a number of years and I can say that he is truly a man of integrity and service to family, community and country. Most of James’ friends know that he is a veteran. However, many don’t know that he is actually a veteran of two branches of our military.
This is one reason I admire James so much. He served in both the Army and Navy. I feel such a record reflects a true servant’s heart and voters can be confident that he will serve his constituents with the same sense of purpose and duty.
Again, I know this man. I’m proud to know him. He is someone that will work tirelessly to serve Precinct 3 and I encourage voters to give him a chance. I am absolutely confident that he will approach his duties with the same confidence and resolve that he has always shown. Duty. Service. Integrity.
These are just a few words I can use to describe James Kurth. I wanted to share just a little bit about my friend in order to empathize his service to God, family, community and country. He’s always been a public servant and serving as county commissioner is a natural fit for him.
David Clemons, Victoria
