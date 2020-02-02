Editor, the Advocate:
As a fellow officer in a prominent veteran’s organization, I have found James “Jim” Kurth to be a loyal and honorable member who handled the problems and opportunities of his office with the respect and integrity one would expect from a former Army officer with 20-plus years experience.
He has been a dependable, contributing member of this community for many years and I am proud to call him my friend.
He is family-oriented and conducts his life as a good Christian. If he is successful in his bid for election to a public office, I feel he may become that rarest of all creatures: an honest politician.
John Tait, Victoria
