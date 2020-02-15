Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to voice my appeal for selecting a person of exceptional leadership ability to the position of Victoria County Commissioner, Precinct 3, who will bring a fresh attitude of service and accountability to Victoria County Commissioner’s Court.
James Kurth has the “right stuff” and he has demonstrated his professionalism and determination, having served as a businessman and a leader in our country’s armed services.
James brings a commitment to engage and serve our community, and the ability to utilize modern communication techniques to listen to the public, and keep constituents informed of county activities and needs.
Our elected officials need to do a better job of oversight of county personnel and funds. The current commissioner will have served 16 years, which has already proven to have been about four too many. He has cast the votes that led to a nasty predicament, now followed by his election-year antics.
We need commissioners court to be an active and functional group that helps Victoria thrive, brings in new businesses and keeps our community safe. We need energy, enthusiasm, a professional attitude, and ability to do business right. James Kurth is this person of high moral standards and conservative values. He will help lead Victoria County forward into a bright future of economic growth and prosperity.
Sixteen years has been enough. Our community, our children, and grandchildren deserve the best we can provide. Please join me in supporting James Kurth for Victoria County Commissioner, Precinct 3!
Lou Svetlik, Victoria
