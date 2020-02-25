Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing in support of James Kurth Jr. for Victoria County commissioner, Precinct 3.
We moved here over a year ago, and one of the first things I noticed was the sad state the county roads were in around our area. We moved here from the Hill Country, and frankly, were used to roads being maintained quite well in our home area.
I commented on this fact to my best friend who had lived in this community for several years, and she replied, “It’s just the way it is!” In fact, her road was in such horrible condition even after being worked on that in one section you had to drive very slowly to get across it safely.
Then, James Kurth Jr. found out about this issue and the citizens’ problem and got involved somehow, and before long, the road was fixed and done right. He did this as a business owner, a concerned citizen, a taxpayer, a voter. Just imagine what he can accomplish as our county commissioner!
It is time for a change. Go to the polls and do your do your American duty! Vote.
I believe James Kurth Jr. is the man we need in Precinct 3 for county commissioner.
LaNett Wilcox, Victoria
