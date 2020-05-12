Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

It is with great pleasure that we endorse Justin Marr for Sheriff of Victoria County.

We have known Justin and his family for over 20 years. Justin is a great family man. Justin has the right experience, having been boots on the ground in the Sheriff’s Department for 22 years, dealing with the people that live in our county. He understands the concept of community policing and demonstrates great skills in dealing with all types of people in wide range of situations. He will spend his time on Victoria County’s needs.

I encourage you to vote for Justin Marr for sheriff.

Gay and Ben Heilker, Victoria

