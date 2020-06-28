Editor, the Advocate:
I have known Justin Marr for close to 20 years. He is an honest, hard-working person who will make an outstanding sheriff for Victoria County.
Justin started out in law enforcement as a jailer for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and worked his way up. Through the years he has been a dedicated law enforcement officer who is highly respected by his peers.
He has wide-spread support from other Victoria County Sheriff’s Deputies, City of Victoria Police Officers, Texas Department of Safety Troopers and Federal Marshals.
Yvett Shugart, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.