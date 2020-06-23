Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to take this opportunity to encourage every citizen of Victoria County to vote, and support Justin Marr, for sheriff. He is the right man for the job, and will serve all the citizens with honesty, integrity, and dignity.
His 22 years of law enforcement experience speak volumes in his ability to protect all the citizens. He has walked the walk and talked the talk giving him a relationship with the heartbeat of the community.
The support and endorsements he has received from fellow law enforcement officers speaks volumes to his abilities. He is a comrade, not an outsider, but a full-time officer serving the community. Justin Marr has experience where it counts.
His goals of hiring, training and maintaining officers will provide a more cohesive department. Improving morale, in these turbulent times is another step he will implement, as he understands the issues officers face every day. His relationship with the other branches of law enforcement in Victoria will prove invaluable as he takes over the reins of the department.
He will have a rapport with the officers he leads.
His experience will be invaluable to improving the department.
His years of service will provide knowledge in handling the fiscal issues required.
His hard work and dedication make him the man for the job. Every vote counts to make him our next sheriff. Please join me in casting your vote for Justin Marr for sheriff of Victoria County.
Victoria County’s public safety is his number one priority!
Gayla Goff, Inez
