Editor, the Advocate:
Today, it’s far too common in political campaigns to belittle and downplay one’s opponent. Obviously, you’ve chosen this strategy in your campaign for Victoria County sheriff. You’ve said your opponent works for a not-for-profit entity – so do you. You have cited your position as platoon leader with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
What exactly is that? You cite your meteoric rise to this position after only 22 years with the agency. Victoria County’s last sheriff was also not a paid employee of the VCSO until he was sworn in as sheriff in 2005.
Sheriff O’Connor neither “dabbled” with law enforcement nor patrolled Victoria County highways and back-roads as a “hobby” prior to his election. Neither has Dale Fowler as a reserve deputy and Master SWAT Team Operator, who is a licensed Texas Master Peace Officer with a Bachelor of Science degree from UHV. I firmly believe Sheriff O’Connor performed admirably in his position. Our new Sheriff must be articulate, possess strong leadership skills, and demonstrate obvious commitment to the citizens of Victoria County.
The new sheriff must understand the importance of budgeting, planning and deployment that deters crime, keeping the department trained in the latest technology, while recruiting and retaining dedicated, committed deputies.
We must never allow the sheriff’s office to backup 16 years when suspicion, mediocrity, and very poor leadership were common.
Dale Fowler’s real career is now and has been for more than 30 years that of diligently and professionally serving the citizens of Victoria County.
Elgin Janssen, Victoria
