Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing in support of Rep. Geanie Morrison’s reelection campaign. Rep. Morrison is a true public servant, serving her district well during her years in the Texas Legislature. Although she spends the necessary time in Austin, she remains involved in her local community. Her involvement with her constituents and local community have allowed her to truly understand the challenges we face and to be a voice for us in the state capitol. She is always meeting with people in the district, being part of local events, and championing things that matter most, like our recovery from Hurricane Harvey.
Morrison has served in the Texas Legislature for several years, but when something is working, why change it?
Morrison remains connected to and responsive to those she represents and has knowledge of the legislative process that helps her be a stronger advocate for us.
When our elected officials continue to listen to us and do what we ask of them in the Legislature, like Morrison has done, it would be unwise to change this rare combination.
Marilyn Hamilton, Goliad
