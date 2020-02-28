Editor, the Advocate:
Our county government has lost the public’s trust. In recent years, we have seen money wasted by hiring consultants in an effort to justify their criticism of the operation at the Victoria Juvenile Justice Center (each of the recommendations made were already in the works beforehand).
Former Director of Administrative Services Joyce Dean was protected from investigation despite overwhelming evidence of her guilt. The FBI investigated of our county’s IT department. We’ve heard nothing about it since this was initially reported. There is the seemingly never-ending drama surrounding the payments made to and work performed by the contractor, Virtus, at our airport after Hurricane Harvey.
Lastly, there has still been no meaningful discussion regarding the several hundred-thousand-dollar renovation of the former Officers Club. We’ve seen no plans regarding the completion of that project despite the significant amount work that remains.
Instead, our county judge is debating over word use, ridiculing respected business leaders, increasing the size of the county bureaucracy, and tossing about high minded words like “innovation” and “transparency.” However, there is no serious discussion about the real issues confronting our county government.
Only one person is standing up for us on the Commissioners Court. That person is Gary Burns. We need reelect him as Precinct 3 commissioner. He is the only commissioner that seems to understand that the citizens of this county have had enough.
Please join me in voting for Gary in the Republican primary.
David Coffey, Victoria, Texas
