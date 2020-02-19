Editor, the Advocate:
Please vote to reelect Geanie Morrison, our Texas State Representative. Geanie works year-round to protect our maritime industries as well as recreational use of our coastlines, rivers, and lakes. She continues to put in long hours working for our community’s recovery from Hurricane Harvey.
Ms. Hicks-Callaway faithfully served disgraced Representative Blake Farenthold. Ms. Morrison faithfully serves her constituents. Your vote for Geanie Morrison will allow her to continue her work protecting and improving our quality of life.
Gary McElhaney, Victoria
