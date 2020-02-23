Editor, the Advocate:
The constable in Texas is a constitutional position filled by election every four years. The constable’s office has various duties established by Texas law. Among them, the constable must be a licensed peace officer, is the chief process server in the justice court system and has statewide authority to serve criminal process as well as county wide authority to serve civil process. The constable is also required to perform bailiff duties in the justice court.
Why should you vote to reelect Constable James Calaway? I have known James (Jimmy) Calaway during most of my career – at least 25 years. He has dedicated himself to the service of this community and the residents of this county since being elected in 1996. He is familiar with ongoing issues within the precinct.
He was instrumental in negotiating the income disparity for the Constable’s offices. He assisted with service of civil process out of Precinct 1 in the absence of its constable.
Twenty five years ago it was not uncommon for a constable to receive a complaint from one of his constituents only to have that constable call a deputy to respond and handle the situation. In my experience, Jimmy has always responded to calls for service and treated everyone fairly and with discretion.
I am supporting Constable James Calaway for reelection to the office of constable Precinct 2.
Gary Lytle, Lt. Retired Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria
