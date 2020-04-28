Editor, the Advocate:
I had the most rewarding experience on April 21 between 9 and 10 a.m. when I was in the checkout line and keeping careful of social distancing. A young man was in the line before me and I thought he was waiting to enter his credit/debit card when I realized the checker had started checking my groceries.
I didn’t know what to think, so I jokingly asked if he was buying my groceries also. He just smiled and said, “Not all of them.”
After what I considered to be a rather large amount of my groceries, he nodded at the checker and she gave him a new total. He paid for rather a hefty part of my groceries. The checker gave him the receipt and he smiled and said to have a great day. I am 73 years old and have never in my life been so shocked and amazed.
All I could think of to say was thank you and that there really are some very good and special people in this world. You can bet your last dollar I will pay this forward. I have no clue who this man was, but I want to thank him publicly.
I know if he reads this, he will know what I am talking about. What a way for a young person to pay it forward. May God bless you immensely for your generosity.
Jeanette Hughes, Yoakum
